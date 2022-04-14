CBI arrests TMC leader in Jhalda Congress councillor’s murder

The CBI on Wednesday arrested a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in connection with the murder of Tapan Kandu, a Congress councillor in Jhalda Municipality in West Bengal’s Purulia district.

The accused, identified as Satyavan Pramanik, was arrested after his interrogation. Pramanik, who allegedly is an associate of the deceased councillor’s brother Naren Kandu, was also detained by the police during initial phase of investigation into the case.

The Calcutta High Court had directed the CBI to probe the death of Tapan Kandu who was shot dead on March 13.

Some motorcycle-borne persons had shot him from point-blank range when he had gone for a walk near his residence.

Tapan’s wife Purnima Kandu, also a Congress councillor, and nephew Mithun Kandu had alleged that the Jhalda circle inspector Sanjib Ghosh had been intimidating him to join the ruling TMC.

The police had said Tapan’s murder was the fallout of a family dispute and Sanjib Ghosh was given a clean chit during the initial probe.