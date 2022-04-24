CBI arrests three in Bengal rape-murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested three more accused in an ongoing investigation linked to the alleged gangrape and murder of a minor girl in West Bengal’s Nadia district.

Two persons, including Sohail alias Braja Gopal Gayali, the prime accused and son of a local Trinamool Congress strongman, were already arrested in the case by Ranaghat police. On April 16, CBI had arrested another person in connection with the case.

“During the course of investigation, role of the said accused has allegedly been found and, accordingly, they have been arrested,” read a statement from the agency.

The CBI had registered a case on April 13 on the directions of the Calcutta High Court’s order and took over the investigation. A case was earlier registered on April 10 at Hanskhali police station in Nadia district.

On April 4, the minor girl was allegedly raped at a birthday party at the house of Sohail. The girl, according to her parents, was bleeding profusely when she was dropped home by an unknown woman. She later died during the early hours of April 5. Her parents alleged that the accused threatened and put them under pressure to cremate their daughter without a death certificate.