Suvendu aide murder: CBI arrests key accused from Uttar Pradesh

Rath, the personal assistant to Adhikari, was shot dead in Madhyamgram on May 6. (File Photo)

The Central Bureau Of Investigation on Monday arrested Raj Kumar Singh, believed to be a key accused in the murder of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s aide Chandrakant Rath, officials said Monday.

Singh, who also goes by an alias of Raj Singh, was arrested from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh by a team of CBI, they said.

Rath, the personal assistant to Adhikari, was shot dead in Madhyamgram on May 6, two days after the declaration of results of the fiercely contested West Bengal Assembly polls, in which the BJP got a sweeping victory.

The CBI has taken over the probe into Rath’s murder from the West Bengal Police following a request from the state government.