CBI arrests former West Bengal SSC chairman Subiresh Bhattacharya in recruitment scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested former West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) chairman Subiresh Bhattacharya in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam after a six-hour questioning Monday. This is the sixth arrest made by the CBI in the case.

The CBI officials Monday summoned Subiresh Bhattacharya, who is at present the vice-chancellor of North Bengal University, for questioning.

Sources in the CBI said Bhattacharya was not cooperating with the agency and avoided answering its questions. Bhattacharya will be produced before a court Tuesday and the CBI will seek his custody for further interrogation.

The central agency had earlier arrested former state minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee, his close aide Arpita Mukherjee, education department officials SP Sinha and Ashok Saha, and former West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) president Kalyanmoy Ganguly.

The CBI on Sunday questioned Chatterjee for several hours. Chatterjee, who was arrested on July 23 by the Enforcement Directorate along with his associate Arpita Mukherjee, was in the CBI’s Nizam Palace office in Kolkata. An Alipore court had on Friday granted the CBI the custody of Chatterjee and Ganguly till September 21.