Cattle Smuggling Racket: CBI seals another property of TMC leader

Several teams of CBI had conducted raids at Mishra's residences in Kolkata on Thursday. Mishra, against whom a look-out notice has been issued, was not present at any of his properties that were searched by the CBI teams.

The CBI Anti-Corruption Branch has sealed another residential property of businessman and Trinamool leader Vinay Mishra in Kolkata. The CBI is also investigating Mishra’s alleged role in coal smuggling, apart from a cattle smuggling racket. The agency had earlier sealed his flat in Kaikhali. A CBI team also reached a third property of his on Thursday but couldn’t carry out a search operation as the flat was in “lock and key” condition. It was later sealed. According to intelligence sources, Vinay has many apartments in Kolkata and suburbs that are now on the CBI’s radar.

A commerce graduate and Kolkata-based businessman, Mishra has close links with influential political leaders, sources said. The CBI has claimed that he is closely associated with many people directly involved in the cattle smuggling case. The agency also claimed that he allegedly siphoned off money.

Several teams of CBI had conducted raids at Mishra’s residences in Kolkata on Thursday. Mishra, against whom a look-out notice has been issued, was not present at any of his properties that were searched by the CBI teams. CBI officials were accompanied by CRPF personnel during the search operation.

Meanwhile, the TMC has alleged that the BJP was “misusing” central agencies. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had said on Thursday, “They are using central agencies to malign our image because they are not able to fight TMC in Bengal otherwise.”

On Friday, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh told mediapersons, “It seems the investigation is going in the right direction. He (Mishra) is not a new name and is close to many TMC leaders. Slowly lot of other things will come to light.”

Speaking about CBI raids at two Kolkata residences of businessman Binay Mishra, reportedly close to the TMC, in connection with cattle smuggling along India- Bangladesh border, and the arrest of alleged kingpin Enamul Haque in November, Adhikari said, “The agency would soon knock the doors of a heavyweight involved in the case. Just wait.”