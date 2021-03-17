Cattle smuggling racket: TMC leader’s brother held

The CBI had recently issued a lookout circular notice against Vikash Mishra in connection with the coal theft and smuggling scam case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested Vikash Mishra, brother of TMC leader Vinay Mishra, in connection with a coal and cattle smuggling racket in Delhi. According to sources, he was asked to appear before the CBI in Kolkata the same day. However, through his mobile tower location, it was ascertained that he was in Delhi. He was produced in a court that sent him to six days’ transit remand. He will be brought to Kolkata. The investigating agency is probing money trail in connection with the case, the sources added.

The development comes a day after CBI on Monday questioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and TMC youth wing president Abhishek Banerjee’s brother-in-law and his father in connection with a coal pilferage case.



“They (ED) have reached up to the ear and now they have to catch the head. They should bring back Vinay Mishra from abroad. There were several collectors, money has reached Shantiniketan. All this money… proceeds of coal and cattle smuggling,” alleged BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikari. The CBI on Tuesday carried out searches at six locations in Bengal.

The CBI had recently issued a lookout circular notice against Vikash Mishra in connection with the coal theft and smuggling scam case.