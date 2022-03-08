Cattle smuggling: CBI summons Mondal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Trinamool Congress’ Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal again in connection with an ongoing probe into cattle smuggling.

Though this is the fourth notice the agency has served on Mondal, he has failed to appear before its officials so far.

Now, he has been asked to appear the local CBI office at Nizam Palace on March 14. In the last notice of summons was sent to him in mid-February, Mondal was asked to appear on February 25. He sent his lawyers instead of appearing in person citing ill health.

Mondal had even got admitted to hospital and was discharged after a few days.

He was served the first notice in April last year.

Mondal was summoned after Enamul Haque, one of the prime accused in the cattle smuggling case, had allegedly mentioned some names during cross-examination.

Also, the CBI recently sent him two notices in connection with an incident of post-poll violence in the state.