Cattle smuggling: CBI names TMC leader Vinay Mishra in supplementary chargesheet

The Central Bureau of Investigation named Trinamool Congress leader Vinay Mishra in the supplementary charge sheet that it filed in the cattle smuggling case Wednesday. This is the second chargesheet filed by the CBI in the last one month in the case.

Though CBI has been searching for Mishra, who is absconding, and has also procured an arrest warrant against him, he wasn’t named in the first chargesheet by the agency.

“Yes, he has been named in the supplementary chargesheet filed today,” said an official.

Besides Mishra, seven more persons have been named in the chargesheet.

On February 8, the CBI had filed a chargesheet against alleged kingpin Enamul Haque, BSF commandant Satish Kumar, and individuals Anarul Seikh, Md. Golam Mustafa, Taniya Sanyal, Badal Krishna Sanyal and Rashida Bibi in the Special Court, Asansol (West Bengal) in the cross-border cattle smuggling case.

Haque was in judicial custody at the time of submission of the charge sheet.

Earlier, on September 21, CBI had registered a case against four accused persons, including then BSF Commandant, three private persons and unknown public servants/private persons on the allegations of illegal cross-border trade of cattle. Searches were conducted at around 34 locations across the country. The then BSF Commandant and another accused were arrested during the course of investigation.