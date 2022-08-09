scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

Cattle smuggling case: TMC’s Anubrata skips CBI summons, visits hospital

According to hospital sources, Anubrata Mondal suffers from chronic ailments for which he has been asked by the hospital to visit the hospital every 15 days.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
August 9, 2022 4:24:44 am
The TMC, however, countered the BJP saying the saffron party was “politicising the matter unnecessarily.” (File Photo)

THE TMC’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal on Monday evaded the CBI’s summons in connection with a cattle smuggling case on “medical ground.” Mondal went to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata for a check-up. According to sources, a room had been prepared for Mondal as he was likely to be hospitalised but after a routine check-up, doctors felt that there was no need for his hospitalisation.

According to hospital sources, Anubrata Mondal suffers from chronic ailments for which he has been asked by the hospital to visit the hospital every 15 days. Mondal wasn’t given any specific date [for check-up] during his previous visit to SSKM but he apparently decided to visit the hospital on Monday.

“He was examined by the doctors. He was complaining of cough, neck pain etc. He was given proper advice but was not hospitalised since it isn’t required at the moment,” said an official at SSKM Hospital. Mondal reached the hospital around 12:30 pm and left around 3:30 pm. According to sources, Mondal informed the central agency through email that he was skipping the summons. On Sunday, his lawyer said that Mondal was “unwell” and will visit Kolkata from Birbhum for treatment on Monday. According to CBI sources, Mondal will be summoned again.

The Opposition parties, meanwhile, have questioned Mondal’s choice of date for a health check-up. “Every time a central agency summons TMC leaders, they run to hospital. Mondal must be too healthy or else he could have easily been hospitalised,” said a BJP leader who did not wish to be named.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘NITI Aayog’ or ‘Bottom-up A...Premium
UPSC Key-August 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘NITI Aayog’ or ‘Bottom-up A...
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watchesPremium
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

The TMC, however, countered the BJP saying the saffron party was “politicising the matter unnecessarily.”

“If someone is not well, he will go to hospital for treatment. What is so unusual about it? If the CBI wants to, they can call him [Mondal] again. They are unnecessarily politicising this,” said TMC leader Joy Prakash Majumdar.

“He [Mondal] went to hospital just to evade the central agency’s summons. Everyone knows how TMC leaders are directly involved in cattle smuggling for years now,” alleged leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendhu Adhikari.

Meanwhile, the CBI has filed a supplementary chargesheet in connection with the cattle smuggling case, naming three persons.

More from Kolkata

“Vikas Mishra (brother of Vinay Mishra) and Saigal Hussain ( bodyguard of Anubrata ) and one more persons are named in the chargesheet,” said a CBI official. The chargesheet was filed in Asansol Court Monday. Out of the three, Saigal Hussain and Vikash Mishra are in judicial custody.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 04:24:44 am

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

2

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

3

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

4

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

5

UK prime ministerial candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

Featured Stories

Commonwealth Games 2022: Why they mark a turning point for Indian athletics
Commonwealth Games 2022: Why they mark a turning point for Indian athletics
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Explained: Why has the Electricity Amendment Bill led to protests in Punjab?
Explained: Why has the Electricity Amendment Bill led to protests in Punjab?
Explained: What’s in the climate, healthcare, and tax Bill set to become ...
Explained: What’s in the climate, healthcare, and tax Bill set to become ...
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Premium
At forefront of fight against Shrikant Tyagi, women who refused to back down
Omaxe row

At forefront of fight against Shrikant Tyagi, women who refused to back down

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'Would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure'

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'Would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure'

Asia Cup 2022: Kohli, KL Rahul return; Bumrah unavailable for selection

Asia Cup 2022: Kohli, KL Rahul return; Bumrah unavailable for selection

Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches

Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches

Premium
Tale of two friends and rivals: India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

Tale of two friends and rivals: India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected

Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected

Premium
A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement