Cattle smuggling case: TMC leader, close aide of CM Mamata Banerjee Anubrata Mondal taken to CBI office for questioning

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) picked up Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal Thursday in connection with their ongoing probe into the cattle smuggling case. According to the CBI, he was taken to their camp office for interrogation.

A team of officials from the probe agency, along with central forces, reached the Birbhum TMC president’s house after he skipped two summons to appear before the CBI for the probe. He was then taken to the CBI’s camp office in Rampurhat for questioning. Mondal had earlier appeared before the CBI at its Kolkata office twice but has been evading repeated summons in connection with the agency’s ongoing probe into the West Bengal cattle smuggling case.

The CBI said that they have found direct involvement of Mondal in the case and he was allegedly in touch with prime accused Enamul Haque.

The 62-year-old TMC strongman, popularly known as Kestoda, is one of the most trusted aides of the party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Mondal, who has been with the TMC since its inception in 1998, is considered to be close to Banerjee for nearly two decades now. Despite not having contested any elections so far, Mondal is known for his booth-management skills.

CBI had recently filed a supplementary chargesheet in connection with the cattle smuggling case, naming three persons.

“Vikas Mishra (brother of Vinay Mishra), Saigal Hussain (bodyguard of Anubrata Mondal) and Abdul Latif have been named in the chargesheet,” a CBI official said. Of of the three, Saigal and Vikash are in judicial custody.

The central agency had arrested Hussain after records showed several calls between Enamul and Hossain. Vikas Mishra has also been named in the chargesheet in connection with a coal pilferage case.

According to CBI’s FIR in this case, Satish Kumar was posted as Commandant of BSF’s 36 Battalion in Malda district from December 2015 to April 2017. It is alleged that during this period, more than 20,000 cows were seized by the BSF before being transported across the border. According to the FIR, the seizure lists were “prepared arbitrarily, categorising the breed and size of the animals with an intention to reduce the upset price of the cattle during auctions”. This was done in connivance with officials of the BSF and customs and traders such as Enamul Haque, Anarul Sk and Md Gulam Mustafa. The cattle were auctioned immediately (within 24 hours of seizure), the CBI claimed.