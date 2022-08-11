scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Cattle smuggling case: TMC leader, close aide of CM Mamata Banerjee Anubrata Mondal taken to CBI office for questioning

The CBI said that they have found direct involvement of Mondal in the case and he was allegedly in touch with prime accused Enamul Haque.

Written by Sweety Kumari | Kolkata |
Updated: August 11, 2022 12:15:52 pm
Mondal had earlier appeared twice before the CBI at its Kolkata office. (Express File Photo/Partha Paul)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) picked up Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal Thursday in connection with their ongoing probe into the cattle smuggling case. According to the CBI, he was taken to their camp office for interrogation.

A team of officials from the probe agency, along with central forces, reached the Birbhum TMC president’s house after he skipped two summons to appear before the CBI for the probe. He was then taken to the CBI’s camp office in Rampurhat for questioning. Mondal had earlier appeared before the CBI at its Kolkata office twice but has been evading repeated summons in connection with the agency’s ongoing probe into the West Bengal cattle smuggling case.

Explained |What the CBI’s cattle smuggling probe in West Bengal has found

The CBI said that they have found direct involvement of Mondal in the case and he was allegedly in touch with prime accused Enamul Haque.

The 62-year-old TMC strongman, popularly known as Kestoda, is one of the most trusted aides of the party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Mondal, who has been with the TMC since its inception in 1998, is considered to be close to Banerjee for nearly two decades now. Despite not having contested any elections so far, Mondal is known for his booth-management skills.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Heavy showers, landslides in Himachal P...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Heavy showers, landslides in Himachal P...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwisePremium
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’Premium
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

CBI had recently filed a supplementary chargesheet in connection with the cattle smuggling case, naming three persons.

Also Read |Anubrata Mondal’s bodyguard sent to CBI custody for eight days

“Vikas Mishra (brother of Vinay Mishra), Saigal Hussain (bodyguard of Anubrata Mondal) and Abdul Latif have been named in the chargesheet,” a CBI official said. Of of the three, Saigal and Vikash are in judicial custody.

The central agency had arrested Hussain after records showed several calls between Enamul and Hossain. Vikas Mishra has also been named in the chargesheet in connection with a coal pilferage case.

More from Kolkata
Advertisement

According to CBI’s FIR in this case, Satish Kumar was posted as Commandant of BSF’s 36 Battalion in Malda district from December 2015 to April 2017. It is alleged that during this period, more than 20,000 cows were seized by the BSF before being transported across the border. According to the FIR, the seizure lists were “prepared arbitrarily, categorising the breed and size of the animals with an intention to reduce the upset price of the cattle during auctions”. This was done in connivance with officials of the BSF and customs and traders such as Enamul Haque, Anarul Sk and Md Gulam Mustafa. The cattle were auctioned immediately (within 24 hours of seizure), the CBI claimed.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 11:47:37 am

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

5

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
Explained: Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; h...
Explained: Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; h...
Lok Ayukta to private forests, the 11 lapsed ordinances that Kerala Gover...
Lok Ayukta to private forests, the 11 lapsed ordinances that Kerala Gover...
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

China delays bid by US and India to sanction Masood Azhar's brother
United Nations

China delays bid by US and India to sanction Masood Azhar's brother

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Premium
Five states that refused to join India after Independence
Express Research

Five states that refused to join India after Independence

Premium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states
What's next for BJP?

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states

Premium
Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' after heart attack

Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' after heart attack

Chess an escape from war for South Sudan's players

Chess an escape from war for South Sudan's players

Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than done
Explained

Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than done

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement