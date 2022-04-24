Cattle smuggling case: Out of hospital, Mondal skips CBI summons for sixth time

TMC Birbhum president Anubrata Mondal on Saturday skipped the sixth summons of the Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the cattle smuggling case, citing health reasons. After skipping the latest summons from the central probe agency, the CBI is learnt to have formed a four-member medical team to examine the TMC heavyweight leader.

On Friday evening, Mondal was discharged from the state-run SSKM hospital, 17 days after he was admitted with health-related complications. Following his release from the hospital, the CBI summoned him for questioning for the sixth time in the cattle-smuggling case, asking him to appear before its officers by 5.30 pm on Saturday.

His lawyer, however, emailed the medical discharge certificate given by the doctor to the CBI which states that he has been advised rest for four weeks as he is still not well. Citing the certificate, his lawyer said he would not

be able to appear before the CBI on Saturday.

After receiving the email from Mondal, the CBI is learnt to have formed a special medical team to conduct tests on him and find out more about his present health condition.

According to a senior official, Mondal’s email saying he will not be able to appear for questioning due to his ill health, has been forwarded to the agency’s headquarters in Delhi.

Mondal had earlier skipped CBI summons multiple times citing health problems and election-related work.

Meanwhile, a separate team of the central agency asked Mondal to appear before it on Sunday for aiding the probe into last year’s post-poll violence cases.

State finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya described the latest summons to Mondal as “political vendetta”.

“He was discharged from the hospital last night and doctors have advised him to take rest for a month. I don’t know why the CBI has called him. It is nothing but political vendetta,” Bhattacharya said.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said Mondal should face CBI’s questioning if he has nothing to hide. “The CBI has called him multiple times. If he has done nothing wrong, he should put up a brave face and meet the officers. We also want him to go there. If he goes there once, he would want to visit the CBI again and again,” Majumdar said.