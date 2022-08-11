scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Cattle smuggling case: Forced to prescribe bed rest to TMC leader, claims doctor

Dr Chandranath Adhikari from the Bolpur sub-divisional Hospital told reporters that the hospital superintendent, Dr Buddhadeb Murmu, ordered him to visit Mondal’s residence for a medical check-up.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
August 11, 2022 2:16:28 am
TMC Birbhum district chief Anubrata Mondal (File Photo)

A medical officer who had examined TMC leader Anubrata Mondal alleged Wednesday that he had been forced to prescribe bed rest to the accused in the alleged cattle smuggling scam.

Dr Chandranath Adhikari from the Bolpur sub-divisional Hospital told reporters that the hospital superintendent, Dr Buddhadeb Murmu, ordered him to visit Mondal’s residence for a medical check-up.

Dr Adhikari told reporters: “I was on leave Tuesday, but Dr Murmu called me up and asked me to visit Mondal’s residence for a medical check-up. Mondal asked me to prescribe him bed rest for 14 days. I then called Dr Murmu and told him since I was on leave, I had not been carrying my official letterhead. Dr Murmu insisted I must write the medical advice on plain paper.”

Dr Murmu, who is on leave till August 10, said the Birbhum district administration had asked him to send a medical team to Mondal’s house. “Even though I am on leave, I am obliged to send a medical team after receiving instructions from the district administration,” he told reporters.

Bolpur Sub-Divisional Hospital deputy superintendent Diptendu Dutta, who is in charge of the hospital in Dr Murmu’s absence, said he had not sent any doctor to Mondal’s house. “And I don’t have any idea about who sent them (the medical team).”

Meanwhile, Mondal, the TMC Birbhum president, Wednesday again dodged CBI summons — the 10th summon in connection with the alleged scam — citing health problems, said an official of the central agency probing the case.

The TMC leader, who is in his sixties, attached copies of two prescriptions along with his letter and sought two weeks from the officers of the probe agency to appear before them at its city office, said a senior CBI officer.

Mondal’s counsel on Wednesday morning dropped the letter at the central agency’s office in the city, he added.

The prescriptions submitted by Mondal are of doctors from SSKM and Bolpur hospitals.

