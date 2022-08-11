Cattle smuggling case: Forced to prescribe bed rest to TMC leader, claims doctor

August 11, 2022 2:16:28 am
A medical officer who had examined TMC leader Anubrata Mondal alleged Wednesday that he had been forced to prescribe bed rest to the accused in the alleged cattle smuggling scam.
Dr Chandranath Adhikari from the Bolpur sub-divisional Hospital told reporters that the hospital superintendent, Dr Buddhadeb Murmu, ordered him to visit Mondal’s residence for a medical check-up.
Dr Adhikari told reporters: “I was on leave Tuesday, but Dr Murmu called me up and asked me to visit Mondal’s residence for a medical check-up. Mondal asked me to prescribe him bed rest for 14 days. I then called Dr Murmu and told him since I was on leave, I had not been carrying my official letterhead. Dr Murmu insisted I must write the medical advice on plain paper.”
Dr Murmu, who is on leave till August 10, said the Birbhum district administration had asked him to send a medical team to Mondal’s house. “Even though I am on leave, I am obliged to send a medical team after receiving instructions from the district administration,” he told reporters.
Subscriber Only Stories
Bolpur Sub-Divisional Hospital deputy superintendent Diptendu Dutta, who is in charge of the hospital in Dr Murmu’s absence, said he had not sent any doctor to Mondal’s house. “And I don’t have any idea about who sent them (the medical team).”
Meanwhile, Mondal, the TMC Birbhum president, Wednesday again dodged CBI summons — the 10th summon in connection with the alleged scam — citing health problems, said an official of the central agency probing the case.
The TMC leader, who is in his sixties, attached copies of two prescriptions along with his letter and sought two weeks from the officers of the probe agency to appear before them at its city office, said a senior CBI officer.
Mondal’s counsel on Wednesday morning dropped the letter at the central agency’s office in the city, he added.
The prescriptions submitted by Mondal are of doctors from SSKM and Bolpur hospitals.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
JSW Energy to buy Mytrah Energy’s renewable portfolio for Rs 10,530 cr
ACB seeks removal of MLA Amanatullah as Delhi Waqf Board chairman, cites ‘bullying’
Private 5G: DoT invites companies for study
Arjun Kapoor reveals why he took ‘baby steps’ in going public with Malaika Arora: ‘I cannot expect everyone to understand easily’
Supertech demolition: Placing explosives to take 17 days, meeting deadline a challenge
Capex push: Rs 1.16L-cr in two instalments released to states
City schools issue advisory amid Covid, dengue concerns
Reserve Bank issues guidelines to curb malpractices | Digital lending norms: Direct credit to a/c, sans third party
At 852, Covid cases in Mumbai spike by 79% in 24 hours
With only 83 BMC centres open, people travel to far off areas to get vaccinated
Horoscope Today, August 11, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
NDPS case: Man held illegally due to error in FSL report must get relief, says HC