scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Cattle smuggling case: ED To question Daughter of Anubrata Mondal

The ED had earlier arrested Mandal’s bodyguard Saigal Hossain. The central agency has claimed that several illegal properties of Mandal were registered in the name of Sukanya.

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal (File Photo)

The ED has summoned arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s daughter, Sukanya Mondal, in connection with its probe in a cattle smuggling case.

More from Kolkata

The ED had earlier arrested Mandal’s bodyguard Saigal Hossain. The central agency has claimed that several illegal properties of Mandal were registered in the name of Sukanya. The CBI, which is also probing the case, had earlier sent a notice for questioning officials of a firm in which Sukanya is one of the two directors.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-10-2022 at 05:13:01 am
Next Story

Mumbai: FIR against 2 builders after labourer’s death

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 25: Latest News
Advertisement