Cattle smuggling case: ED To question Daughter of Anubrata Mondal

The ED has summoned arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s daughter, Sukanya Mondal, in connection with its probe in a cattle smuggling case.

The ED had earlier arrested Mandal’s bodyguard Saigal Hossain. The central agency has claimed that several illegal properties of Mandal were registered in the name of Sukanya. The CBI, which is also probing the case, had earlier sent a notice for questioning officials of a firm in which Sukanya is one of the two directors.