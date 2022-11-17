Cattle smuggling case: ED arrests Trinamool’s Anubrata Mondal, quizzes him for five hours

West Bengal Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal was arrested Thursday by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its investigation of the money-laundering aspect of the cattle smuggling case in which the CBI had already arrested him.

The ED questioned him for more than five hours at the Asansol correctional home where he has been lodged. According to sources, interrogators who arrived from Delhi to question Mondal included those who had quizzed his daughter Sukanya Mondal in the national capital. The sources said Mondal was arrested for allegedly not cooperating with the ED investigation and avoiding questions.

Earlier, Sukanya had told ED officials that all her financial accounts had been handled by her father and that he knew about the transactions made through the accounts.

After the ED’s arrest of Mondal, the ruling TMC again hinted at a political vendetta. “It is part of an ongoing investigation. So I would not like to comment on it. However, despite the ED having an office in Kolkata, we saw that they brought more officials to form a new cell. We have seen in the past that they called Abhishek Banerjee, his wife, Rujira and sister-in-law Menaka to Delhi. They have called many TMC leaders to Delhi. We have seen enough of this. What is new in this? They are all victims of a political vendetta,” said TMC MP Santanu Sen, who hoped the investigation would conclude on time.

The Opposition CPM targeted the TMC. “Yesterday we saw how the court slammed the CBI for not probing the case efficiently despite its order. We have only one demand: all the thieves who are running the government should be jailed,” CPM leader Shamik Lahiri said.

And BJP leader Rahul Sinha accused Mondal of siphoning off crores of rupees. “Given the kind of money he has earned through cattle and coal smuggling, everyone knew he would eventually be arrested by the ED. The ED is investigating money-laundering. Anubrata Mondal has made huge money and converted black money into white. We just hope the ED investigation will help people get back their hard-earned money that leaders like Anubrata Mondal have looted,” he said.

Mondal, the TMC Birbhum district president, was arrested on August 11 from his Bolpur home by the CBI for allegedly not cooperating with its investigation in the case. He had skipped the agency’s summons on several occasions before the arrest.

The CBI had also arrested Mondal’s former bodyguard Sehgal Hossain and named him as the prime accused in its chargesheet. Later the ED took Hossain into custody.