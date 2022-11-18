Cattle smuggling case: ED arrests Anubrata Mondal

Three months after the CBI arrested him in connection with the cattle smuggling case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering aspect of case, Thursday arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal.

The ED made the arrest after interrogating him for over five hours at Asansol correctional home. According to the agency officials, the TMC leader was arrested for allegedly not cooperating with them.

A team of officials arrived from Delhi to question Mondal which included those who had quizzed his daughter Sukanya in Delhi too. The ED had already interrogated Sukanya Mondal at its office in Delhi in connection with the scam, and she had told officials that all her financial accounts were handled by her father.

Meanwhile, the TMC termed the arrest yet another instance of political vendetta.

“Despite the ED having an office in Kolkata, they brought more officials here to form a new cell. We have seen in the past that they called Abhishek Banerjee, his wife Rujira, sister-in-law Menaka to Delhi… We are used to seeing all this. They are all victims of political vendetta,” said TMC MP Santanu Sen. CPM leader Shamik Lahiri said all the thieves who are running the government should be jailed. BJP leader Rahul Sinha said, “The kind of money he earned through cattle, coal smuggling everyone knew he would eventually be arrested.”