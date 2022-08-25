Cattle smuggling case: Court sends Anubrata to judicial custody, allows CBI to question him in jail

A SPECIAL CBI court on Wednesday remanded TMC leader Anubrata Mondal to judicial custody for 14 days.

Asansol special CBI court judge Rajesh Chakraborty rejected Mondal’s bail plea and remanded him to judicial custody till September 7. Mondal will be produced before the court again on that day. The court also allowed the CBI’s prayer for questioning Mondal at the correctional home.

The hearing took place a day after the special CBI judge hearing this case complained he received a “threat letter”. Mondal has demanded a CBI probe into the issue.

The CBI arrested the TMC’s Birbhum district president on August 11 in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

He was in CBI custody since his arrest from his Bolpur residence. On Wednesday, Mondal’s lawyer prayed for his bail claiming that there is no connection between him and the smuggling of cattle through Birbhum district. It was also mentioned that Mondal is 65 years old and suffers from several ailments.

Opposing the bail plea, the CBI counsel sought his judicial remand, claiming that Mondal may try to influence witnesses in the case. After the court order, the TMC leader was taken to Asansol correctional home.

Earlier in the day, Mondal, while speaking to mediapersons as he was being taken to Asansol court, expressed his gratitude towards party chairperson and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she supported him, saying she has “done enough” for him.