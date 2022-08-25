scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Cattle smuggling case: Court sends Anubrata to judicial custody, allows CBI to question him in jail

The hearing took place a day after the special CBI judge hearing this case complained he received a “threat letter”. Mondal has demanded a CBI probe into the issue.

Anubrata Mondal, Trinamool Congress, Cattle smuggling case, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsTMC leader Anubrata Mondal was arrested on August 11

A SPECIAL CBI court on Wednesday remanded TMC leader Anubrata Mondal to judicial custody for 14 days.

Asansol special CBI court judge Rajesh Chakraborty rejected Mondal’s bail plea and remanded him to judicial custody till September 7. Mondal will be produced before the court again on that day. The court also allowed the CBI’s prayer for questioning Mondal at the correctional home.

The hearing took place a day after the special CBI judge hearing this case complained he received a “threat letter”. Mondal has demanded a CBI probe into the issue.

The CBI arrested the TMC’s Birbhum district president on August 11 in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 24, 2022: Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’ or ‘Benam...Premium
UPSC Key-August 24, 2022: Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’ or ‘Benam...
What if spiders dreamt like humans?Premium
What if spiders dreamt like humans?
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower imagePremium
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower image
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

He was in CBI custody since his arrest from his Bolpur residence. On Wednesday, Mondal’s lawyer prayed for his bail claiming that there is no connection between him and the smuggling of cattle through Birbhum district. It was also mentioned that Mondal is 65 years old and suffers from several ailments.

Opposing the bail plea, the CBI counsel sought his judicial remand, claiming that Mondal  may try to influence witnesses in the case. After the court order, the TMC leader was taken to Asansol correctional home.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

More from Kolkata
Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Mondal, while speaking to mediapersons as he was being taken to Asansol court, expressed his gratitude towards party chairperson and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she supported him, saying she has “done enough” for him.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-08-2022 at 05:30:29 am
Next Story

PILs filed in HC against govt grants to Puja panels, likely to be heard on Friday

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass laws’

‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass laws’

Used for long, no complaint: UGC chief defends CUET format

Used for long, no complaint: UGC chief defends CUET format

Explained: The PMLA verdict review

Explained: The PMLA verdict review

Bhagwant Mann reaches out to PM Modi, says January security breach ‘unfortunate’

Bhagwant Mann reaches out to PM Modi, says January security breach ‘unfortunate’

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

The next Congress chief: Gandhis veer towards Ashok Gehlot

The next Congress chief: Gandhis veer towards Ashok Gehlot

‘Incomprehensible’: SC sets aside a Himachal Pradesh HC judgment, calls for lucidity

‘Incomprehensible’: SC sets aside a Himachal Pradesh HC judgment, calls for lucidity

Supreme Court to hear plea seeking review of PMLA order in open court today

Supreme Court to hear plea seeking review of PMLA order in open court today

NMC course correction to make future doctors present-ready

NMC course correction to make future doctors present-ready

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement