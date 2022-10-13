scorecardresearch
Cattle ‘smuggling’ case: CBI summons top officials of firm in which Anubrata’s daughter is a director

Sources said the CBI has also summoned Sukanya and another relative of Mondal for questioning

As part of its investigation into an alleged cattle smuggling scam, the CBI on Wednesday sent a notice for questioning to top officials of ANM Agrochem Foods Private Limited, the company of which TMC heavyweight Anubrata Mondal’s daughter Sukanya is one of the two directors, said agency sources.

A close associate of Anubrata, Bidyut Baran Gayen, who is currently in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the scam, is the second director of the company.

Sources said the central investigation agency has also summoned Sukanya and another relative of Mondal for questioning into the scam.

Meanwhile, both Sukanya and Gayen have been asked to be present at the CBI office on October 17 with details of the company’s accounts.

Since the beginning of the investigation into the scam, ANM Agrochem Foods Private Limited and Neer Developer Private Limited have been under the scanners of the CBI as well as the Enforcement Directorate, which is also conducting a similar probe.

Sources said the CBI has grounds to believe that both these companies are shell companies meant for diverting the scam proceeds to different channels.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-10-2022 at 05:00:03 am
