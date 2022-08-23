scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Cattle smuggling case: CBI searches another rice mill owned by Anubrata kin

The CBI has also made some enquiries with the office of District Controller of Food & Supplies, Birbhum, about this suspected “link” between the state government and these two rice mills.

According to CBI, at least 18 bank accounts of Mondal are under the central agency's scanner. (File Photo)

THE CBI on Monday continued to carry out searches at premises linked to arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in connection with its probe into an alleged cattle smuggling racket. A team of the agency searched a rice mill in Bolpur and a flat owned by Saigal Hossain, Mondal’s bodyguard, who was also arrested recently.

The CBI team reached the Shiva Sambhu mill, which is owned by a relative of Mondal, sources said. The CBI will examine the payments made by the state food and supplies department to two rice mills. The CBI had recently searched Bhole Bom rice mill in Bolpur. According to sources, Mondal’s daughter Sukanya and his close aide Bidyut Gayen were business partners at the rice mills that were enlisted for rice procurement with the state food and supplies department. According to sources, some documents have been seized from the two rice mills that have been shut for over a year. The documents indicate that payments were received from the state food and supplies department against the rice procurement but there is no record of the supply of the rice to the state government department, sources said.

Also Read |Mamata backs Anubrata: ‘Will protest over ED, CBI excesses’

The CBI has also made some enquiries with the office of District Controller of Food & Supplies, Birbhum, about this suspected “link” between the state government and these two rice mills. According to sources, the CBI wants to know the amount of rice procured by the department from these two rice mills and the total payment in exchange of it.

According to CBI, at least 18 bank accounts of Mondal are under the central agency’s scanner. Some people close to Mondal were allegedly roped in by him to hoard unaccounted money, sources said. Several companies and properties in the name of Mondal’s daughter Sukanya Mondal and his close associates are also under the
CBI’s scanner.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...Premium
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch upPremium
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menuPremium
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

Meanwhile, Mondal, who is TMC’s Birbhum district chief, was on Monday taken to the Alipore Command Hospital for another health check-up. Anubrata is currently in CBI custody. He will be produced in court again on Wednesday.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

More from Kolkata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has come out in support of Mondal and has questioned his arrest. Mondal was arrested by the CBI after it allegedly found he has “direct links” to cattle smuggling and he kept evading summons by the central agency for questioning in the case, sources said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 04:05:49 am
Next Story

August 23, 1982, Forty Years Ago: CM Defends Police

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Fully deserved: Carlsen congratulates Praggnanandhaa after losing

Fully deserved: Carlsen congratulates Praggnanandhaa after losing

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

Premium
Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Video shows ADM lathicharging protester in Patna; probe on

Video shows ADM lathicharging protester in Patna; probe on

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’

Premium
Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Can diabetes affect your sleep and vice versa?

Can diabetes affect your sleep and vice versa?

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement