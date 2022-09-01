scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Cattle Smuggling Case: CBI raids now expand to Anubrata aides

Residence of TMC leader’s CA searched; Bolpur councillor questioned, let off

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted raids and search operations at several places in Bolpur in connection with the cattle smuggling case and detained local councillor Bishwajyoti Bandopadhyay, who was released after questioning, said agency sources.

Raids were carried out at the residences of arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal’s chartered accountant Manish Kothari, Bolpur Municipality councillor Biswajyoti Bandyopadhyay, local businessman Sujit Dey and local civic official Sudip Roy in connection with the multi-crore scam, said sources, adding that the CBI officers also visited the local SDO officer’s office.

Following a marathon questioning for around two hours, CBI officers detained Bandopadhyay, the councillor of Ward Number 19 of the Bolpur Municipality.

Sources said the detained councillor, a close to Mondal, was tasked to monitor the Trinamool Congress’s organisational network in Birbhum district. He was, however, released after questioning, they said.

Agency sources said that the CBI officers have identified several properties registered in the names of Anubrata’s late wife Chobi Mondal and his bodyguard Sehgal Hossian. Several documents related to at least seven properties have been seized from the residence of Manish Kothari and the CBI is now examining them said sources.

The CBI arrested Anubrata Mondal on August 11 in connection with a cattle smuggling case after he skipped several CBI summons. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the CBI Special Court in Asansol. The central agency has already freezed fixed deposits worth Rs 16.97 crore held by Mondal and his family.

Jobs scam: Court extends Judicial custody of Partha & Arpita

A special court in the city Wednesday extended the judicial custody of former state minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee till September 14 in connection with the SSC recruitment scam. A PMLA court had extended their judicial custody till August 31.

Chatterjee’s lawyer Sukanya Bhattacharya Wednesday appealed for his bail, saying the former minister has various health problems. She also prayed to the court that Chatterjee should be kept at his residence under tight security arrangements so that his health improves.

Advocates appearing on behalf of ED opposed the bail plea, saying several documents have been recovered concerning the case, which need to be investigated properly before Chatterjee is granted bail. ENS

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 12:29:55 am
