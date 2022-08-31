Cattle smuggling case: CBI questions Anubrata and his bodyguard in jail

Coming out of the Asansol Correctional facility after questioning Anubrata Monday on Tuesday, CBI officials said the Trinamool Congress’s Birbhum chief “is a tough nut to crack” and that “he has not been cooperating with the agency” in its probe into the cattle smuggling case.

According to CBI officials, they even questioned Saigal Hossain, Mondal’s bodyguard, and “he is also not cooperating”.

CBI sources said that agency officials went to the Asansol Correctional Facility around 12 noon to interrogate Anubrata about his assets and source of income, but he did not respond to CBI’s questions. Although Anubrata greeted CBI officials when they met him and replied to their questions related to his health, he stopped responding when the officials began questioning him about the cattle smuggling case, said sources. The CBI officials left the correctional home a little after 1 pm.

The CBI arrested the TMC Birbhum district president for not cooperating with the central agency in its probe into the alleged cattle smuggling scam. Following his arrest, the agency conducted back-to-back search operations at several places in Birbhum district and seized various documents. CBI claims to have found huge assets in the name of Anubrata Mondal’s daughter, his relatives and staff and claims it to be unaccounted money.