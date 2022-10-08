Cattle smuggling case: CBI files chargesheet against Anubrata Mondal

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal before a special CBI court in Asansol in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

During the investigation, it was found that the accused in connivance with the other accused ran a cattle smuggling racket from procurement to transportation of cattle through the international border, claimed the CBI.

“Md. Enamul Haque had allegedly paid huge money to Shri Anubrata Mondal through other accused. During the period 2014-18. Anubrata Mondal had allegedly accumulated huge properties in and around Bolpur and Kolkata in his name and family members by using illegal cash received in cattle smuggling,” claimed the CBI in the chargesheet.

Earlier, three chargesheets were filed in the case.