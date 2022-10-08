scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Cattle smuggling case: CBI files chargesheet against Anubrata Mondal

During the investigation, it was found that the accused in connivance with the other accused ran a cattle smuggling racket from procurement to transportation of cattle through the international border, claimed the CBI.

Earlier, three chargesheets were filed in the case. (File Photo)

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal before a special CBI court in Asansol in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

During the investigation, it was found that the accused in connivance with the other accused ran a cattle smuggling racket from procurement to transportation of cattle through the international border, claimed the CBI.

“Md. Enamul Haque had allegedly paid huge money to Shri Anubrata Mondal through other accused. During the period 2014-18. Anubrata Mondal had allegedly accumulated huge properties in and around Bolpur and Kolkata in his name and family members by using illegal cash received in cattle smuggling,” claimed the CBI in the chargesheet.

More from Kolkata

Earlier, three chargesheets were filed in the case.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...Premium
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...
Blunt criticism of Russian Army signals new challenge for PutinPremium
Blunt criticism of Russian Army signals new challenge for Putin
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...Premium
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-10-2022 at 03:49:35 am
Next Story

Maharashtra: Forest department takes over 195 hectare of mangrove land

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement