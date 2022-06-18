Cattle smuggling case: CBI custody of Anubrata’s guard extended

The CBI custody of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal’s bodyguard Saigal Hussain was extended on Friday by another week in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

Hossain was produced in a court in Asansol.

During the hearing, Hussain’s lawyer questioned as how a state government employee was arrested in this manner and hence he be granted bail.

The CBI had arrested him on June 9. In response, the CBI lawyer argued that Hussain’s interrogation could some shed some light on some important matters with regards to the probe. Also, an investigation is underway to find out whether he has more properties, he added.

On Wednesday, one of his houses was searched and several documents were seized. Several flats owned by him have already been searched by the agency.

He will be produced in the court on June 24.

The central agency had arrested Hussain after they found discrepancies in his statement and Hussain had allegedly spoken to Enamul Huq, the main accused in the cattle smuggling case, several times.

The call records showed exchange of several calls between Enamul and Hussain.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also investigating money laundering aspect in the case as it has been found that funds received were transferred out of India through hawala route.