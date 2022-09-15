scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Cattle smuggling case: Businessmen ‘close’ to Mondal questioned by CBI

The CBI questioned businessmen Rajiv Bhattacharya and Sujeet Dey, also an astrologer, about their links with Mondal at their camp office in Bolpur.

Sujit Dey, a local businessman and alleged close associate of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, pedals a bicycle to the CBI office at Santiniketan in Birbhum district on Wednesday. (PTI)

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Wednesday questioned alleged close associates of Trinamool Congress Birbhum district chief Anubrata Mondal in connection with a cattle smuggling case

Bhattacharya reached the CBI camp office in Bolpur around 2 pm. He refused to speak to waiting journalists as he went inside the office, while Dey was seen entering the temporary CBI camp with several documents.

Arrested by the CBI from his Bolpur residence on August 11, Mondal is currently lodged at the Asansol correctional home. Mondal was taken into custody for allegedly for not cooperating with the central agency. Mondal had cited health reasons to skip at least eight summons of the CBI.

Jobs scam: Partha, Arpita’s judicial custody extended

Kolkata: A court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of former state minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee for another 14 days till September 28, while rejecting the bail plea of the minister once again.

Both Partha and Arpita appeared before the court virtually from the jail they have been lodged in after their arrest in connection with school jobs scam.

According to agency sources, the ED claimed in the court that they have found information about two more properties related to the accused which were purchased by opening multiple shell companies, and all directors named in those bogus companies are just dummies. —ENS

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 04:37:24 am
Covid increases Alzheimer’s risk in older adults, shows study

