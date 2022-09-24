scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Cattle smuggling case: Arrest warrants issued against three nephews of prime accused

Suspecting the three might have fled out of India, the agency approached the court after they did not appear for questioning despite being summoned. (Representational/File)

A court in Jangipur of Murshidabad district has issued arrest warrants against three nephews of Enamul Haque, the prime accused in the cross-border cattle smuggling case, on an application filed by the West Bengal Police’s Crime Investigation Department (CID).

Sources said the CID raided several locations but failed to trace the three — Jahangir Alam, Humayun Kabir and Mehdi Hasan. The state agency, which is believed to have recovered several documents during the search operations, is conducting a parallel investigation in the case beside the CBI and the ED.

Suspecting the three might have fled out of India, the agency approached the court after they did not appear for questioning despite being summoned. With the arrest warrants at its disposal, the CID will now proceed to confiscate their assets, it is learnt. The investigators also want to interrogate Enamul who is lodged in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 03:36:56 am
