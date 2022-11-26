scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Cattle smuggling case: Anubrata’s judicial custody extended

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) wants to take Anubrata to New Delhi for questioning and has applied for court permission in this regard. Anubrata's lawyers have approached the Delhi High Court to challenge the move.

The ED, which is probing the money laundering aspect of the case, recently questioned him in jail. (File)

AN ASANSOL court on Friday extended TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s judicial custody for another 14 days in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) wants to take Anubrata to New Delhi for questioning and has applied for court permission in this regard. Anubrata’s lawyers have approached the Delhi High Court to challenge the move.

Meanwhile, the ED has again summoned Anubrata’s daughter Sukanya in connection with the cattle smuggling case. She has been asked to appear before officials on December 1. The TMC Birbhum district president’s daughter was previously summoned by the agency to their New Delhi office on November 2.

The TMC leader was picked up by the probe agency on 12 August from his Bolpur residence after the CBI said it found “direct involvement” of Mondal in the cattle smuggling racket. He was arrested after prolonged Interrogation.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...Premium
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surgesPremium
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surges
Ex-ISI boss, ‘mullah general’ Asim Munir is Pakistan Army chi...Premium
Ex-ISI boss, ‘mullah general’ Asim Munir is Pakistan Army chi...
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood waterPremium
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood water

The ED, which is probing the money laundering aspect of the case, recently questioned him in jail.

More from Kolkata

A rice mill owner, Sanjeev Majumdar, has also been summoned by the ED on November 28 in connection with the case.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-11-2022 at 03:57:44 am
Next Story

Sebi issues framework on tech glitches in stock brokers’ system

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close