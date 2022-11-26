Cattle smuggling case: Anubrata’s judicial custody extended

AN ASANSOL court on Friday extended TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s judicial custody for another 14 days in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) wants to take Anubrata to New Delhi for questioning and has applied for court permission in this regard. Anubrata’s lawyers have approached the Delhi High Court to challenge the move.

Meanwhile, the ED has again summoned Anubrata’s daughter Sukanya in connection with the cattle smuggling case. She has been asked to appear before officials on December 1. The TMC Birbhum district president’s daughter was previously summoned by the agency to their New Delhi office on November 2.

The TMC leader was picked up by the probe agency on 12 August from his Bolpur residence after the CBI said it found “direct involvement” of Mondal in the cattle smuggling racket. He was arrested after prolonged Interrogation.

The ED, which is probing the money laundering aspect of the case, recently questioned him in jail.

A rice mill owner, Sanjeev Majumdar, has also been summoned by the ED on November 28 in connection with the case.