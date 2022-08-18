scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Cattle smuggling case: Anubrata’s daughter not cooperating in probe: CBI

A four-member team including a woman officer had gone to Mondal's Nichupatti residence here as a part of the probe, but left within 10 minutes after Sukanya refused to talk to them.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
August 18, 2022 5:21:35 am
Radicalisation, crypto currencies and counter-drone technologies were among issues discussed on Wednesday at a security conference inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah. Addressing the conference, the minister underlined the importance of having a robust human intelligence to counter terrorism. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Shah inaugurated the two-day National Security Strategies (NSS) Conference, 2022, with Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Deputy NSAs, DGsP/IGsP of all States/UTs and DGs of CAPFs in attendance.TMC leader Anubrata Mondal

THE CBI on Wednesday alleged that arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s daughter did not cooperate with its officers over questioning for its ongoing investigation into an alleged cattle smuggling scam, a senior officer said.

When a four-member team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) went to the TMC Birbhum district president’s residence here, his daughter Sukanya Mondal, a primary school teacher, told the detectives that she could not talk to them as she was not in an “emotionally good shape” due to the recent death of her mother and arrest of her father.

“Like Anubrata Mondal, his daughter also did not cooperate with the CBI. She refused to talk to our officers who visited her residence stating that she was depressed due to the death of her mother and jailing of her father,” the officer said.

A four-member team including a woman officer had gone to Mondal’s Nichupatti residence here as a part of the probe, but left within 10 minutes after Sukanya refused to talk to them.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech...Premium
UPSC Key-August 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech...
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...Premium
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The CBI officer said that the agency was trying to find out how Sukanya Mondal could accumulate so much wealth despite being a primary school teacher.

“Sukanya Mondal has several properties registered under her name. She is also the director of a couple of companies. We will seek details of her income as a school teacher. There are several discrepancies and many questions need to be answered,” he told PTI.

Earlier in the day, the CBI questioned the arrested TMC leader’s accountant Manish Kothari for over two hours at its temporary camp office here, the officer said.

Advertisement

The agency also grilled two officials of a bank where the TMC leader has several bank accounts, he said.

The CBI suspects that several bank accounts belonging to Mondal’s daughter were used for financial transactions in the scam, he added.

Meanwhile, Sukanya Mandal will appear in the Calcutta High Court on Thursday following the a summons from a single bench. Sukanya is likely to be accompanied by her lawyer Sanjeev Dan. Incidentally, Sanjeev is also Anubrata’s lawyer.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

A case was filed recently in the high court alleging that Sukanya got a job as a primary school teacher without appearing for the TET. A lawyer, Firdous Shamim, raised this complaint with an additional affidavit in the court. Soon after, a single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay summoned Sukanya.

Firdaus also claimed that apart from Sukanya, a total of six people close to the Trinamool leader who got jobs without appearing for TET.

More from Kolkata

Meanwhile, CBI has traced fixed deposits amounting to nearly Rs. 16.97 crore in the name of Anubrata Mondal and his family members  as part of  investigation of a case related to alleged illegal cross- border trade of cattle.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 05:21:35 am

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

3

BJP rejigs its parliamentary board: Meet the new members

4

Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football now?

5

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

Featured Stories

Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Did asteroids bring water to Earth? Findings of the Hayabusa-2 probe, exp...
Did asteroids bring water to Earth? Findings of the Hayabusa-2 probe, exp...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
In blow for EPS, HC orders status quo in AIADMK, restores OPS top post
In blow for EPS, HC orders status quo in AIADMK, restores OPS top post
Former RSS pracharak, ex-MP Om Mathur included in BJP poll panel
Former RSS pracharak, ex-MP Om Mathur included in BJP poll panel
Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’

Premium
Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens now?
Explained

Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens now?

Centre grants VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Centre grants VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists in the Bilkis Bano case were set free
Opinion

Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists in the Bilkis Bano case were set free

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

CUET phase 4: Yet again, many candidates return without taking exam

CUET phase 4: Yet again, many candidates return without taking exam

Pancholi physically, verbally abused Jiah Khan in 2012, her mother tells court

Pancholi physically, verbally abused Jiah Khan in 2012, her mother tells court

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement