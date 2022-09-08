scorecardresearch
Cattle smuggling case: Anubrata’s custody extended for 14 days

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal was arrested by CBI on Aug 11

A special CBI court in Asansol denied bail to Trinamool Congress’ (TMC’s) Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal and extended his judicial custody for another 14 days. The next hearing has been scheduled on September 21.

The CBI arrested Mondal on August 11 for his alleged involvement in a cattle smuggling case.

Mondal’s lawyers prayed for his bail on “any condition imposed by the court”, stating that the TMC leader is “unwell”.

The CBI counsel, however, opposed the bail prayer, stating that he (Mondal) is an influential person and may try to influence witnesses in the case if released from custody.

After hearing both parties, the special CBI court extended Mondal’s judicial custody for 14 days. The TMC leader has been in CBI custody till August 24 since his arrest from his Bolpur residence in Birbhum district after he did not appear before the agency’s officers at its Nizam Palace office in Kolkata on August 10 for questioning in connection with the case.

Mondal had not appeared before the CBI officers on nine out of 10 occasions that he was asked to come for questioning.

—WITH PTI INPUTS

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 03:36:17 am
