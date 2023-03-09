Cattle smuggling case: As ED grills Anubrata, differences emerge in TMC on dist leadership

A day after Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal was flown to New Delhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the cattle smuggling case, the BJP on Wednesday claimed that the strongman from Birbhum will now “reveal a lot of things about TMC leaders”.

“Now, he (Mondal) will understand how it feels to have Delhi ka laddoo. He could not divulge the names while he was in West Bengal. As he is in Delhi now, he will be forced to reveal more names. A lot of things will be revealed. The fate of several TMC leaders will be decided once it is done. Bad days are coming for such leaders,” BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said in Kolkata.

“The entire TMC is petrified about what will happen if Anubrata Mondal starts speaking. If the truth comes out, several TMC leaders would be behind bars soon,” he said.

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Mondal to ED custody till March 10.

On Monday, a special CBI court in Asansol had directed the ED to take the arrested TMC leader to Delhi by air for questioning, in accordance with an order of the Calcutta High Court.

The ED is questioning Mondal a money-laundering case linked to a cattle smuggling case in which he was arrested by the CBI last August.

Reacting to Ghosh’s remarks, senior TMC leader and state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said, “He (Ghosh) is not certain about where he will be in the days to come and whether he will have laddoo or lassi. He does not have to think about others. He should look after his back as he too will have to face the people for his actions. Bad days are coming for him.”

On jailed TMC leader, Bhattacharya said: “He is not yet convicted. Everything that they are saying is an allegation. Let him be convicted in court. Then we will give a reaction.”

Meanwhile, there is a difference of opinion among TMC leaders on the future of the party’s organisational affairs in Birbhum district, in the absence of Mondal who is the TMC district unit president.

TMC leader Kajal Sheikh said Mondal’s absence will not have any impact on the party’s prospects in Birbhum. “There will not be any change in the organisation. The core committee of Birbhum district will remain as it is. Our party supremo Mamata Banerjee said that she is going to be the observer of the party in Birbhum. Therefore, Mondal’s absence will have no impact on party affairs,” said Kajal Sheikh, the party’s Birbhum district core committee member.

TMC’s Birbhum district vice-president Moloy Mukhopadhyay, however, put his faith in Mondal’s leadership qualities and said: “Mamata Banerjee formed the Trinamool Congress. But it was Anubrata Mondal who has build the organisation in Birbhum district. I have seen how hard he worked for this. He had played a role in the party which we cannot deny. He will continue to remain relevant in Birbhum,” said Mukhopadhyay.

On the other hand, TMC MLA and senior party leader Madan Mitra, who like Mondal is famous for making controversial speeches, said he was ready to take over the organisational responsibilities of Birbhum district. “Anubrata Mondal may be absent but hundreds of Madan Mitra are ready. If I get the responsibility, then I will stay in Birbhum for a month and hold the election (panchayat polls). The characteristics of the red soil (Birbhum) which is built by Mondal have not changed. I am ready to take responsibility. One Tihar (jail) cannot change Anubrata’s bastion,” said Mitra.

The TMC has retained Mondal as its Birbhum district president despite his arrest in August last year.