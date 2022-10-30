scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Cattle ‘smuggling’: Anubrata’s judicial custody extended

His counsel alleged that the CBI was conducting the investigation only to target a particular political party. Opposing the bail plea, the CBI counsel said that Mondal was not cooperating with the investigation.

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal being produced at a special CBI court in Asansol on Saturday. (PTI)

A SPECIAL CBI court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal for another 14 days in connection with his alleged involvement in a cattle smuggling scam.

His counsel alleged that the CBI was conducting the investigation only to target a particular political party. Opposing the bail plea, the CBI counsel said that Mondal was not cooperating with the investigation. After hearing the arguments from both sides, the court fixed the next date of hearing on November 11. By doing so, the court extended the judicial custody of Mondal till that time.

More from Kolkata

On August 11, the CBI arrested Mondal in connection with a cattle smuggling case after he skipped several CBI summons. The CBI has frozen fixed deposits worth Rs 16.97 crore held by Mondal and his family.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a new play gives a fresh perspective to the Tibet-China conflictPremium
How a new play gives a fresh perspective to the Tibet-China conflict
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — UNEP’s Emissions G...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — UNEP’s Emissions G...
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?Premium
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...Premium
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-10-2022 at 03:42:41 am
Next Story

Study Overseas: Part-1 | ‘Cost’ fails to deter Punjab students from going abroad

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 29: Latest News
Advertisement