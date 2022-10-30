Cattle ‘smuggling’: Anubrata’s judicial custody extended

A SPECIAL CBI court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal for another 14 days in connection with his alleged involvement in a cattle smuggling scam.

His counsel alleged that the CBI was conducting the investigation only to target a particular political party. Opposing the bail plea, the CBI counsel said that Mondal was not cooperating with the investigation. After hearing the arguments from both sides, the court fixed the next date of hearing on November 11. By doing so, the court extended the judicial custody of Mondal till that time.

On August 11, the CBI arrested Mondal in connection with a cattle smuggling case after he skipped several CBI summons. The CBI has frozen fixed deposits worth Rs 16.97 crore held by Mondal and his family.