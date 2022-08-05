Cash seizure: Calcutta HC junks Jharkhand MLAs’ plea, asks CID to continue probe

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday rejected a petition of three Jharkhand MLAs who were arrested in West Bengal recently allegedly with a huge amount of cash.

The MLAs had submitted in the court that the investigation into the recovery of cash from their car should be handed over to the CBI or some other “independent” investigation agency.

Dismissing their plea, the court ordered that the state police will investigate the incident. A single bench of Justice Mousumi Bhattacharya passed the order after hearing arguments from both sides.

On Wednesday, the court had heard the plea of the three arrested MLAs on “urgent basis”. They had requested the court that the CID investigation should be suspended immediately. If necessary, the investigation should be handed over to the CBI or any other independent investigation agency as the probe was being politically influenced.

The three MLAs — Irfan Ansari (Jamtara), Rajesh Kachhap (Khijri) and Naman Bixel (Kolebira) — were detained with nearly Rs 50 lakh.