Case lodged against Dilip Ghosh for ‘attempting to incite violence’

The police on Thursday lodged a case against BJP state president Dilip Ghosh for “attempting to incite violence” during his recent speech in Keshiari area of West Midnapore.

On Wednesday, Ghosh attended a party rally in Jagannath Mandir Maidan where he gave a speech during which he was heard saying, “If they come to break our panchayat samities, Trinamool workers will be buried. Policemen will be skinned after removing their uniform. They will not be pardoned since they are policemen.”

“We have initiated a case against Dilip Ghosh and the organisers of the public meeting. A case has been lodged under sections 505 (intent to incite violence against a group of persons or community, 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC,” said a senior police officer.

The BJP is yet to form a panchayat samity board in Keshiari despite winning seats in the recent panchayat polls. the party has alleged that it is facing hurdles from the Trinamool Congress and the state government. Wednesday’s meeting had been called to address this issue.

“I spoke the way I always do in a political rally. It is unfortunate that they have filed a case against me. Miscreants and others are involved in shootouts and no action is taken against them by Bengal police,” Ghosh said on Friday.

“There is no point in lodging a case against Dilip babu. If police do not take a neutral stand, people will never pardon them,” said Samit Das, BJP president of West Midnapore.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress said it plans to lodge another complaint against Ghosh in the matter. Ajit Maity, district TMC president, said, “We are also mulling lodging a complaint against him after what he said. His speeches will incite violence.”