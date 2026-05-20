Car pooling, work from home, Swadeshi goods: Here are austerity steps by new West Bengal government

In one of its first initiatives, the BJP Government in West Bengal has launched an austerity drive in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to save fuel amid the ongoing crisis in Iran and West Asia.
In an order dated May 18, Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal directed all departmental heads and district magistrates to undertake a list of measures.
“The Hon’ble Chief Minister, Government of West Bengal, has repeatedly emphasised the need for efficient utilisation of resources, reduction in avoidable fuel consumption, greater use of public transport and digital platforms, promotion of domestic products and adoption of sustainable practices,’ the letter, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, read.
“Maximum use of video conferencing, virtual meetings, and digital platforms for official work and reviews while also exploring work from home, wherever feasible, without compromising efficiency…Reduction of non-essential travel and promotion of public transport, carpooling, and electric mobility wherever feasible,” the chief secretary directed.
Agarwal, in the letter, asked officers concerned to adopt suitable energy conservation measures in government offices and institutions.
“Promotion of paperless functioning, e-office and minimisation of all avoidable expenditure,’ the letter suggested.
The letter also highlighted the preference for domestically manufactured products and encouragement of “Swadeshi” initiatives.
It has asked officials to encourage sustainable consumption practices and efficient logistics systems, waste reduction, recycling, and responsible use of natural resources.
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The government has also called for promoting healthy and sustainable lifestyle practices, including the use of locally produced edible oils and natural and eco-friendly farming practices.
The letter also stated that each department and district administration shall prepare an action plan for 2026-27, indicating immediate, medium-term, and long-term interventions, along with measurable outcomes and timelines, and furnish it to the office of the Chief Secretary by May 22, followed by monthly reports with effect from July 1.
“All additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries and district magistrates are requested to accord the topmost priority to the matter and ensure appropriate action and compliance by all subordinate offices and agencies under their administrative control,” the letter said.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More