Car pooling, work from home, Swadeshi goods: Here are austerity steps by new West Bengal government

Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal has asked officers concerned to adopt suitable energy conservation steps in government offices and institutions.

In one of its first initiatives, the BJP Government in West Bengal has launched an austerity drive in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to save fuel amid the ongoing crisis in Iran and West Asia.

In an order dated May 18, Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal directed all departmental heads and district magistrates to undertake a list of measures.

“The Hon’ble Chief Minister, Government of West Bengal, has repeatedly emphasised the need for efficient utilisation of resources, reduction in avoidable fuel consumption, greater use of public transport and digital platforms, promotion of domestic products and adoption of sustainable practices,’ the letter, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, read.