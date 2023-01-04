scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Car driver arrested, cops get custody to question him

"This tragic accident happened due to reckless driving. We extend our organisation's support and solidarity to their movement," said Shampa Sirin, office secretary of AIDSO's state panel.

Police identified the accused as Pratin Kumar Khanra and Shakil Ahmed. (Representational/File)
The Bidhanagar police on Tuesday said they had arrested a man who allegedly drove a
vehicle that “ran over” a 21-year-old old student of Aliah University in New Town on Sunday.

Police identified the accused as Pratin Kumar Khanra, who was produced in a court that remanded him in police custody for six days.

Shakil Ahmed, a postgraduate student of geography, attended classes on the Park Circus campus of the university, but stayed at a hostel on the New Town campus. He was knocked down by a speeding vehicle in front of the campus on Sunday.

Shakil was taken to a hospital in a police vehicle, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the officer added. Several students of the university launched protests soon after.

On Tuesday, the All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) extended its support to the protesters.

“This tragic accident happened due to reckless driving. We extend our organisation’s support and solidarity to their movement,” said Shampa Sirin, office secretary of AIDSO’s state panel.

AIDSO members have demanded better traffic signals, speed-breakers, streetlights and traffic police deployment in the area adjacent to the campus.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 04:53 IST
