CAPF exam row: UPSC asking questions given by BJP, says Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the premier recruiting agency under the Central government, was asking questions “given by the BJP” for a CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) examination. She alleged that the BJP was “destroying institutions like the UPSC”.

Her remarks came after the CAPF paper had listed questions related to “poll violence in West Bengal” and farmers’ protest against three controversial farm laws. The candidates were asked to write a 200-word essay on “poll violence in West Bengal”.

Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat, Banerjee said, “The UPSC is asking BJP’s questions. UPSC used to be an impartial body, but the BJP is giving it questions. Even the question in a UPSC paper on the protest by farmers was politically motivated.”

The BJP has alleged that after the Assembly poll result, the TMC has murdered more than 40 of its supporters, and thousands became homeless.

The TMC and Bengal government have maintained that the reports of post-election violence were exaggerated with fake videos and images circulated by the BJP.

However, the Calcutta High Court has pulled up the state government for its “denial mode”. Last month, the National Human Rights Commission told the HC that the situation was a manifestation of “law of ruler” instead of “rule of law”.

The TMC then alleged that a member in the NHRC team was a “BJP man”.

‘Allow your photo on deaths certificates too’

CM Banerjee hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his photo on Covid vaccine certificates and asked him to allow his image to be displayed on death certificates too.

CM warns BJP of repercussions in view of attacks

CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday warned the BJP that if the atrocities on TMC workers continued in Tripura, the repercussions would be felt in Delhi. The CM visited the state-run SSKM hospital on Thursday to check on Trinamool workers, who were injured in an attack allegedly by BJP workers in Tripura’s Dhalai district on August 8 and were arrested for “violating Covid norms”. Later, they were flown to Kolkata for treatment. Banerjee said, “The fight in Tripura will continue. We will certainly win the election in Tripura”, adding, “If there are atrocities in Tripura, its repercussions will be felt in Delhi.” Accusing the BJP of running an anarchic government in the northeast state, she claimed the dispensation under Chief Minister Biplab Deb does not tolerate voices of opposition. On Friday, Education Minister Bratya Basu will lead another delegation of TMC leaders to Tripura.