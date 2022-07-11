scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 10, 2022

Canning Killings: Raids on, key accused still at large, says Police

On Saturday, police had arrested an aide of Sardar, Aftabuddin Sheikh, who is among the six people named in the triple murder FIR.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
Updated: July 11, 2022 3:50:55 am
TMC workers killedAccording to sources, raids were carried out in Canning, Joynagar, Kultuli, Basanti and other areas. (File Photo)

Baruipur police, probing the murder of three TMC workers, on Sunday carried out several raids in South 24 Parganas and adjoining districts but failed to nab prime accused Rafikul Sardar.

More from Kolkata

On Saturday, police had arrested an aide of Sardar, Aftabuddin Sheikh, who is among the six people named in the triple murder FIR. According to sources, raids were carried out in Canning, Joynagar, Kultuli, Basanti and other areas. “All local police stations have been alerted. We are now trying to trace the calls made on the mobile number of the accused person who has been arrested to track Rafikul Sardar and other prime accused,” said an officer.

Express Investigation The Uber Files | The Indian Express is part of a global consortium analysing thousands of emails and documnets from Uber

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 10: Latest News
Advertisement