Canning Killings: Raids on, key accused still at large, says Police

Baruipur police, probing the murder of three TMC workers, on Sunday carried out several raids in South 24 Parganas and adjoining districts but failed to nab prime accused Rafikul Sardar.

On Saturday, police had arrested an aide of Sardar, Aftabuddin Sheikh, who is among the six people named in the triple murder FIR. According to sources, raids were carried out in Canning, Joynagar, Kultuli, Basanti and other areas. “All local police stations have been alerted. We are now trying to trace the calls made on the mobile number of the accused person who has been arrested to track Rafikul Sardar and other prime accused,” said an officer.