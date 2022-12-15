scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Can hold panchayat polls by March-end if Bengal govt agrees: SEC

According to officials, the SEC has already adopted the voters' list and completed the delimitation process. After completing the delimitation process, said officials, the SEC started publishing the draft reservation list in gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zila parishads.

SEC sources said after the final adoption of the reservation list, the commission would hold an all-party meeting. Besides, the SEC will also hold a meeting with the district magistrates and police brass, and after taking advice from all stakeholders, the poll panel will decide when and how the three-tier panchayat elections will be conducted, they added.
Stating that “all preparations are in place” for the panchayat polls in the state, West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) officials on Thursday expressed confidence that they could conduct the three-tier election by March-end or in the first fortnight of April if the state government agreed.

According to officials, the SEC has already adopted the voters’ list and completed the delimitation process. After completing the delimitation process, said officials, the SEC started publishing the draft reservation list in gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zila parishads.

Meanwhile, the poll panel has sought suggestions and advice on the draft reservation list.

According to a senior SEC officer, “We will complete the procedure of reservation list by January first week, and 42 days after publishing the final reservation list, we can conduct elections. However, we have to announce the election dates at least 24 days before the polling day. So, ideally, we can conduct elections on any day starting the third week of February.”

“In the second week of March, there will be classes X and XII examinations of different boards. So, we are expecting the state government to allow us to conduct the elections by March-end or in the first fortnight of April,” added the officer.

Different political parties, including the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), the main Opposition BJP and the CPI(M), have started preparations for the panchayat elections. Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has filed a plea before the Calcutta High Court, seeking the deployment of central forces in the place of state police.

However, an SEC official said, “We have no plans to deploy central forces for the panchayat elections. However, if the state government wants to conduct the election by deploying central forces, we have no problem. But the question is whether the state government is ready to bear the high cost involved in the deployment of central forces.”

SEC sources said after the final adoption of the reservation list, the commission would hold an all-party meeting. Besides, the SEC will also hold a meeting with the district magistrates and police brass, and after taking advice from all stakeholders, the poll panel will decide when and how the three-tier panchayat elections will be conducted, they added.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 04:12:12 am
