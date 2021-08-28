Calcutta University waives fees for PG courses, UG programmes

The Calcutta University on Friday waived fees for students of all postgraduate courses and two institute-run undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2021-22, in view of financial constraints faced by them during the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

Issuing a notification announcing the same, the university also said final-year students need not pay their dues for the current academic year to collect their mark sheets.

“This is for the information of all concerned that in view of the present pandemic situation, the University has waived off all fees like Admission fees, Tuition fees and Examination fees of the students (PG and University UG students) for the academic year 2021-2022 for different semesters and it is not required for the students to pay fees for collecting the Mark sheets/Grade sheets of different semester examinations,” the notification undersigned by acting registrar Debasis Das read.

The vice chancellor of the 164-year-old varsity, Sonali Chakraborty Bandyopadhyay, said the decision was taken in the interest of students. “We want to be on their side. We wish to ensure their studies are not affected in any way due to the pandemic,” she said.

Asked about other undergraduate courses, she said affiliated colleges are run by their own governing bodies and the university cannot take any such decision for them.

“Only two undergraduate courses — B.Tech and Home Science — are directly run by the CU on its campus. Students who have enrolled for these courses would also get the fee waiver benefit,” she pointed out. According to the institute, the decision was taken after considering the financial constraints of the students and their families during the pandemic.

The Students Federation of India (SFI), the students’ wing of the CPM, welcomed the university’s move, saying the decision was preceded by its email to its vice-chancellor where it had highlighted the financial plight of the students.

“Over the past one-and-half years, many families have faced financial setbacks. This decision will be of some help to them,” said SFI in a statement.

— With PTI inputs