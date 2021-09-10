Calcutta University tops state varsities in national ranking

The University of Calcutta topped the list of all state-run universities of the country, while bagging the fourth position in the National Institute Ranking Framework under university category.

Jadavpur University (JU), another state-run academic institution, stood eighth on the list. The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, the Jawaharlal Nehru University and the Banaras Hindu University, all central academic institutions, have topped the list of universities.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the state-run institutes for featuring in the NIRF rankings. “Elated to share that as per NIRF India Rankings ’21, Calcutta University and Jadavpur University are the top-ranking universities in India. Among colleges, St Xavier’s College, Kolkata and Ram Krishna Mission Vidyamandir, Howrah have also secured top ranks. Congratulations to all,” the CM tweeted. CU Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee, said, “It makes me immensely happy and proud that the university has ranked fourth in the entire country in terms of composite performance.”