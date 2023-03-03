Calcutta Tramways starts training session for staff to plug driver shortage

Amidst the ongoing celebrations of Calcutta Tramways completing 150 years, the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) is now training its staff as tram drivers to deal with the shortage of drivers. These training sessions started on Wednesday and are being conducted by senior tram drivers at the Esplanade Tram Depot in the state capital, said officials.

A shadow of its glorious past, currently there are only three tramway routes operational in the city. The third route from Esplanade to Shyambazar was opened to the public just a few days ago. The other operational routes are Tollygunge to Ballygunge and Esplanade to Gariahat. “Two five-hour training sessions are organised every day – one in the morning and the other in the evening. There are 15 members in each batch,” said Valmiki Prasad, one of the senior tram drivers, while teaching trainees how to stop trams at a designated spot. Prasad is due to retire next year.

The move comes in the wake of a shortage of drivers that are hitting tram operations even on new routes.

The authorities had decided to train staff working in the traffic clearance unit of tramways. The unit helps in navigation of trams by changing tracks.

“When we joined the Kolkata Tramways we had always thought we would drive the trams someday. Today, our dream is coming true,” said Asish Saha, one of the employees of the traffic clearance unit who are receiving the training.

Most of the employees attending the training sessions have been with Kolkata tramways for years.

Those who participated in the training have completed several years of service in the tramways. Like Saha, Sabir Ali Gazi and Bhola Prasad in their fifties were extremely happy to get the opportunity.

Officials said the process of selecting these employees had started a few months ago. “While 42 employees were initially selected to be trained as tram drivers, the list was trimmed to 30 names, they added.

As the training sessions progress, the dark of the night contrasts with the smiling faces of the men who come to attend the training sessions from several tram depots of the city.

While the drivers are being trained in tram number 613, no passengers are allowed to board it. These men, who for decades have helped keep tramways operate smoothly, wait patiently for their turn to take over the lever.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta Tramways Users Association ( CTUA) has also welcomed the initiative and said that unless there are drivers, trams cannot operate. “Most of the drivers are retiring in the next two to three years and the government has not made any new appointments of drivers over the past several years. It is a welcome initiative that poinstmen are being given driving lessons,” said CTUA member Indranil Banerjee

The West Bengal government has decided to keep trams running on four routes including the presently non-functional Esplanade to Kidderpore route. Tram services were first rolled out in Kolkata on February 24, 1873. Back then horse-driven trams chugged from Sealdah to Armenian Street. On February 24 this year, Calcutta Tramways completed 150 years of operations.