Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Calcutta Medical College protest: Students continue hunger strike, to meet health secy tomorrow

They are adamant that the student council elections be held on December 22 as was scheduled.

Protesters at Calcutta Medical College on Sunday. Partha Paul
The students of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital protesting in support of their demand for holding the student council elections continued their hunger strike for the third consecutive day on Sunday.

They are adamant that the student council elections be held on December 22 as was scheduled. State Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam will be holding a meeting with the protesting students at Swasthya Bhawan on Tuesday to resolve the issue. He has met the students once but could not break the deadlock.S logans were raised when the Health Secretary visited the medical college on Saturday. Earlier, the protesters had gheraoed college principal Anjan Adhikari and senior faculty members for nearly 30 hours.

The students are not willing to withdraw their hunger strike till an election date is announced.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 04:11:17 am
SUVs diverted to protect Eknath Shinde MLAs, MPs: Opposition slams Maharashtra govt

