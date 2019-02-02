Calcutta Medical College and Hospital test reports system to turn digital: ‘No long waits’

To ensure that patients do not face delays or long waits in queues to receive test reports, Calcutta Medical College and Hospital is introducing a system to digitise all reports.

Hospital authorities said they took the step after receiving many complaints about delays in handing over reports to patients or their kin — sometimes as long as a month. There were also instances when reports would be misplaced and people would be asked to return and stand in line another day.

“The process is on, we are hopeful that we will implement the new system within seven days. After the new system is introduced, patients or their relatives won’t have to wait for long in queues for clinical reports,” Medical Super of Calcutta Medical College and Hospitals Dr Indranil Biswas told The Indian Express.

In the new system, patients will get a ticket with a barcode on it. After their report is ready and digitised, they will be alerted to collect it. The officials concerned will then scan the barcode, print a copy of the report on the spot and hand it over.

When asked if patients will be able to access their reports online, the official said that could be implemented at a later stage, as it would require a lot of supporting staff. “For the time being, we want to introduce a system which is organised to ensure that the hospital has records of patients’ reports, just like private hospitals,” said the official.