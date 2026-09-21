After arrest, Congress’ Nandigram candidate moves High Court seeking protection

The Calcutta High Court will on Tuesday hear a plea by Congress’ Nandigram bypoll candidate Milan Pradhan seeking protection from coercive action in five cases filed against him.

On Monday, the legal counsel of Pradhan mentioned the matter before the single bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharya for an urgent hearing. Pradhan, who is already in jail after his arrest in connection with three other old cases, has sought protection from coercive action in the five new cases and the disclosure of further arrest warrants against him.

According to Pradhan’s counsel, the Congress candidate was arrested on September 18, and later remanded to judicial custody till October 3 by a Haldia court in three cases dating back to the Nandigram land agitation of 2007. The Khejuri police on Saturday submitted another arrest warrant against him in a fourth case, and Nandigram police on Sunday filed another warrant in a fifth case.