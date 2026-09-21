After arrest, Congress’ Nandigram candidate moves High Court seeking protection
Calcutta High Court will on Tuesday hear the Congress’ Nandigram bypoll candidate Milan Pradhan’s plea seeking protection from coercive action. He has been sent to custody in an old case till October 5, a day before the bypoll.
On Monday, the legal counsel of Pradhan mentioned the matter before the single bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharya for an urgent hearing. Pradhan, who is already in jail after his arrest in connection with three other old cases, has sought protection from coercive action in the five new cases and the disclosure of further arrest warrants against him.
According to Pradhan’s counsel, the Congress candidate was arrested on September 18, and later remanded to judicial custody till October 3 by a Haldia court in three cases dating back to the Nandigram land agitation of 2007. The Khejuri police on Saturday submitted another arrest warrant against him in a fourth case, and Nandigram police on Sunday filed another warrant in a fifth case.
His counsel contended that the bypoll in Nandigram is scheduled for October 6, with the last date of campaigning set for October 4. This would effectively end the Congress candidate’s opportunity to canvass before the bypoll to the Assembly seat vacated by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.
Hearing the submissions, the court allowed the matter to be filed, and the hearing is slated for Tuesday.
Custody till Oct 5 in another case
Meanwhile, later on Monday, the Contai court in Purba Medinipur district remanded Pradhan to 14-day judicial custody, till October 5, in connection with the case registered at the Khejuri Police Station in 2007. His counsel Ayan Bhattacharjee told PTI he would also challenge this decision in the High Court.
Pradhan was arrested hours after former chief minister Mamata Banerjee on September 18 announced her TMC faction’s support to the Congress candidate in the Nandigram bypoll, after their own candidate withdrew from the race.
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The West Bengal Police had earlier said that Pradhan was arrested based on four pending arrest warrants for his alleged involvement in non-bailable cases related to murder, attempt to murder, abduction with intent to murder, causing disappearance of evidence, house trespass, and rioting with arms and deadly weapons, all of which were filed during the 2007 anti-land acquisition movement in Nandigram.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
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Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
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Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
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