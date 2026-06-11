Calcutta High Court questions Speaker’s decision to appoint rebel MLA Ritabrata as LoP

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday questioned whether the state Assembly Speaker can recognise someone as the Leader of the Opposition ( LoP) without the consent of the political party.

The court was hearing the plea by TMC’s Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, challenging the decision of the Speaker to recognise rebel TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as the LoP.

Appearing for Chattopadhyay, senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee submitted before Justice Krishna Rao that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had informed the Speaker of the party’s decision to appoint Chattopadhyay as the LoP.

During the hearing, the court observed , “Can the Speaker, leaving aside the request of the political party, take into consideration the contention of the rebel party as per the 10th Schedule without consent of the political party…the person appointed as LoP is not in any party. He has been expelled.”

Appearing for the state, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Billwadal Bhattacharya sought more time.

Also Read | TMC fault lines in the open: 58 of 80 MLAs back rebel as Leader of Opposition

The next hearing is slated for June 16.

TMC seeks stay on LoP appointment

TMC’s counsel Banerjee sought an interim stay on the Speaker’s decision.

Story continues below this ad

Banerjee submitted that a meeting of elected MLAs was held on May 6, where Sobhandeb was chosen as the party’s nominee for the post of LoP. According to him, signatures of MLAs supporting him were subsequently obtained.

He argued that the Speaker had been informed of the party’s decision on multiple occasions but nevertheless proceeded to recognise a rival faction supported by 59 MLAs. He submitted, “The decision has not yet been published. The room of the LoP has been opened. The petitioner was recognised by the party as the LoP. The Speaker recognised the leader recommended by the Opposition political party. The decision of May 6 to recommend the LoP was communicated to the Speaker on May 9. Following the practice, the LoP recommended by the political party was recognised by the Speaker and welcomed the Petitioner [Sobhandeb] as the LoP.”

He further submitted, “A rebel group on June 3, led by Ritabrata and Sandipan Saha [both already expelled] submitted a representation to the Speaker with purported signatures of 59 MLAs. There is no law laid down how LoP will be appointed. Age-old custom is followed. Either they can merge with the parent political party or any other political party. The Speaker has gone beyond the practice and precedence.”

Legislative vs political party’s consent

Banerjee contested that the consent of the legislative party was not enough to select the LoP, and the consent of the entire political party was required since the LoP reflected a party’s views in the House.

Story continues below this ad

He submitted, “The Chief Whip takes directions that must come from the party chief and not from the Leader of the House. Provision of the 10th Schedule says that the direction must come from the political party and not the legislature party. Dispute here is that the political party’s decision has not been accepted but the 59-member legislative party has been accepted by the Speaker.”

According to Banerjee, “The LoP is the link between the Legislature and the political party…This is not a procedural mistake but an illegal procedure. These two persons have been expelled from the party, then how can the Speaker recognise him [Ritabrata] as the LoP. They have not even challenged the decision of expulsion.

Kindly stay this decision. Speaker will allocate the seats. Party’s choice has to be reflected.”

“The Speaker’s action hits the basic structure of the Constitution,” Banerjee submitted before the court.

Story continues below this ad

State seeks time

Opposing interim relief, Speaker’s counsel AAG Billwadal Bhattacharya argued that the petition suffered from incomplete pleadings and that no specific prayer had been made for quashing the Speaker’s decision. He submitted that Assembly records could be obtained through the procedure prescribed under the House Rules, and sought time to place the relevant material before the Court.

The AAG submitted, “I can come up with the affidavit annexing all the documents including the order under Challenge. I will also argue on the question of maintainability.”

He said, “I have just received the file. There is no order annexed. They have made no application to the Assembly. Kindly give me the weekend.”

The Trinamool Congress on Monday moved Calcutta High Court challenging the decision by the Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose to appoint expelled TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as the LoP.

Story continues below this ad

The petition seeks judicial review of the Speaker’s decision and appointment of the party’s LoP nominee, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, as the party had earlier decided.

Justice Rao did not pass any interim order on Thursday and fixed June 16 for the next hearing in the matter.

(With PTI inputs)