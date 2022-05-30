Judiciary remark: Calcutta HC disposes of plea seeking action against TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee

The Calcutta High Court on Monday disposed of a petition seeking suo motu proceedings against Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee for his comments against the judiciary.

Kaustav Bagchi, a High Court lawyer, moved the division bench of Justices Sabyasachi Bhattacharya and Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee against Banerjee, saying his comments were tantamount to contempt of court and therefore judicial proceedings should be initiated against him.

The matter came up for hearing in the afternoon. The bench observed that there was no need for suo motu judicial proceedings on the matter as it would be difficult to go ahead with a “functioning judicial system” if the courts start taking cognisance of every comment.

The country’s judicial system is not so fragile that such comments could hamper its sanctity and hence the comments should be ignored, it added.

The bench, however, said that people holding public offices should refrain from making comments that could do harm to the prestige of the judiciary.

“We moved the court to seek its observation whether such comments amount to contempt of court or it is a brazen attack on the judiciary. The court said this is not an exceptional circumstance which required its attention. The court also said that it is expected from public representatives not to make such comments which can lower the prestige of the judiciary,” said Bagchi.

Banerjee on Saturday during a rally in East Midnapore had launched a scathing attack against a section of the judiciary in the backdrop of Calcutta High Court ordering CBI probes in several cases against the state government. “I feel ashamed to say that there are one or two people in the judiciary who are in hand in gloves (with Centre)… and are ordering CBI investigation in every case. This is just 1 per cent of the judiciary,” the MP had said.