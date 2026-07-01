Calcutta High Court seeks government report on steps taken to prevent ‘attacks’ on Opposition leaders

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to file a comprehensive report regarding the steps taken to prevent the alleged attacks on political leaders and workers and directed police officers to register FIRs in all instances of eggs being hurled at Opposition leaders.

The HC also directed the police to follow the applicable guidelines and take necessary steps in the event of any untoward incident.

The bench of Acting Chief Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen issued the directions while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding alleged assaults on TMC MPs, MLAs, councillors and workers after the Assembly elections.

The HC also directed the state government to submit an affidavit before it on July 20 stating the steps it has taken and the number of FIRs the police registered in connection with egg pelting.

Senior Advocate Kalyan Banerjee, appearing in support of the PIL, pressed for interim directions, contending that attacks on political workers had become a “recurring phenomenon”. “Pass orders…people are endangered every day…One cannot come out of the airport,” he submitted.

Additional Advocate General Rajdeep Majumdar, appearing for the state argued, “The state does not support these at all. Where complaints are reported to the police, the police are taking action. An FIR will be filed and an investigation will be conducted. Action is being taken against the accused. Two weeks should be given. The state will inform what action the police are taking.”

Banerjee further alleged, “The police are abetting. They are encouraging mob lynching. A state minister is asking to throw eggs. Bulldozers are being driven in the presence of MLAs. We will prove it with videos and pictures. They are being paraded around in shorts and with a rope around their waist. What does the court think, is there rule of law in the state? Immediate interim orders should be passed. Otherwise the police will not take any action.”

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Majumdar said, “Until a complaint is filed, it is not possible for the police to take any action…the angry crowd is doing all this.”

Hearing both the sides, Acting Chief Justice Tapobrata Chakraborty observed, “We will give directions to the state. But it is not possible to give interim directions at this time.”

“If the Police Commissioner does not issue any guidelines, these will continue. We will instruct the Police Commissioner to issue guidelines for all police stations so that the police take action accordingly,” he added.

“It is not just a matter of taking action, but also of making the common people aware. Everyone’s human rights must be ensured,” the bench said.

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Since the TMC’s defeat in the Assembly elections on May 4, incidents of eggs being hurled at party leaders have been reported across the state. Even TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was not spared from these attacks.

Earlier this month, a PIL had been filed in Calcutta High court by advocate Danis Farooq alleging that after the announcement of the election results, there were attacks on Opposition leaders and vandalism of party offices. He alleged that the matter is against the democratic environment.

(With PTI inputs)