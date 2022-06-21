Calcutta High Court rules out CBI probe into student leader Anis Khan’s death

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday said that there was no need to transfer the probe into the death of student activist Anis Khan to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and asked the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the West Bengal Police to file a chargesheet in the matter and conduct further investigation as required.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha on Tuesday orally opined that after perusing all records, he was of the “clear view” that there was no need to transfer the investigation to the CBI. Anis’ family had filed a public interest litigation seeking a CBI probe.

Student leader Anis Khan, 28, was found dead at his two-storey home at Dakshin Khan Para in Amta, Howrah district, on February 19, 2022. A former student of Alia University, he had participated in various agitations and was the face of the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests.

While Anis’ family has alleged that he was found lying in a pool of blood minutes after four ‘policemen’ entered his house looking for him, police sources said he died after jumping to escape the police. “I do not trust the SIT; we will approach the division bench against the single bench’s order,” Khan’s father Salem said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced the formation of an SIT to probe Anis’ death, which as per the Calcutta High Court’s latest order, will continue the probe.