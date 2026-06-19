Calcutta High Court refuses to issue interim order on Speaker’s decision over LoP

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday refused to issue an interim order on the West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose’s decision to appoint breakaway TMC group MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition.

TMC MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay moved the court challenging the rejection of his name and the appointment of Ritabrata Banerjee as the LoP by the Speaker of the assembly.

Justice Krishna Rao, refusing any interim order on the Speaker’s decision as prayed for by Chattopadhyay, directed that the matter would appear for hearing again on July 28.

The court directed the respondents in the petition to file affidavits within three weeks.