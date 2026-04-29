Petition against Amit Shah in Calcutta High Court over ‘threatening’ speech during Bengal election campaign

A writ petition was filed in the Calcutta High Court against Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday, alleging that he made “provocative and derogatory” remarks during an election rally in Darjeeling on April 21. Justice Krishna Rao’s single bench granted permission for the petition, with a hearing likely scheduled for Thursday.

The petitioner, Noortaj Ahammed Mallick, moved the court following a public address delivered by Shah during the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections campaign. The petition highlights several specific phrases used in the speech that the petitioner claims are “derogatory, provocative and threatening”.

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The petitioner argues that the phrase “Ulta latka kar seedha kar denge”, meaning “will hang you upside down to set you right”, conveys a threat of physical harm and coercion, inciting fear among political workers and the public. He also cited “Mamata ke goonde”, referring to Trinamool Congress supporters as “goons” and cited it as an attempt to lower the dignity of political opponents.