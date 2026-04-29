Petition against Amit Shah in Calcutta High Court over ‘threatening’ speech during Bengal election campaign

A writ petition was filed in the Calcutta High Court against Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday, alleging that he made “provocative and derogatory” remarks during an election rally in Darjeeling on April 21. Justice Krishna Rao’s single bench granted permission for the petition, with a hearing likely scheduled for Thursday.
The petitioner, Noortaj Ahammed Mallick, moved the court following a public address delivered by Shah during the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections campaign. The petition highlights several specific phrases used in the speech that the petitioner claims are “derogatory, provocative and threatening”.
The petitioner argues that the phrase “Ulta latka kar seedha kar denge”, meaning “will hang you upside down to set you right”, conveys a threat of physical harm and coercion, inciting fear among political workers and the public. He also cited “Mamata ke goonde”, referring to Trinamool Congress supporters as “goons” and cited it as an attempt to lower the dignity of political opponents.
The petition alleges that Shah’s remarks foster a sense of insecurity and “hostility rather than democratic, issue-based contestation.” It further states that the speech included references suggesting potential political consequences tied to specific timelines or post-election periods. This is perceived to create intimidation and apprehension among certain segments of the electorate during the election process, as per the petitioner.
According to the petitioner, a detailed complaint was submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, and the district magistrate of Darjeeling on April 26. However, the petition states that no “substantive action” was communicated, prompting the move to the High Court.
The petitioner’s counsel has requested the court to restrain Shah from delivering further “hate speech” or provocative statements, issue a warning against using defamatory language during the remainder of the election process, and pass orders regarding violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
Meanwhile, polling in the remaining 142 Assembly constituencies is underway Wednesday in the second phase of West Bengal’s elections across seven districts. The counting is on May 4.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More