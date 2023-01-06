scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Calcutta High Court orders dismissal of 59 primary teachers

This is the third order of sacking of teachers by Justice Gangopadhyay so far, taking the total number of candidates facing termination of services to 255.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered termination of the services of 59 primary school teachers posted in state goverment-run schools for allegedly having secured their jobs illegally or by unfair means.

Justice Gangopadhyay had on Wednesday ordered termination of 143 primary school teachers. On December 23, the same bench had ordered the removal of 53 primary teachers from their jobs.

Earlier last year, Justice Gangopadhyay had ordered termination of services of 269 primary teachers on the same grounds. However, those teachers moved the Supreme Court claiming that the order was given without hearing them.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 04:11 IST
