Calcutta High Court imposes Rs 3.8-lakh fine on WBBPE chief

The Calcutta High Court on Friday imposed a Rs 3.8 lakh penalty on West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) President Manik Bhattacharya for not complying with a court order on the Primary Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) of 2014.

In the exam, six questions were found to be incorrect. The court had directed the board to award marks to the candidates who attempted the questions. But 19 petitioners moved the court claiming that the order was not complied with. Find merit in their petition, the court on Friday said the violation of the court order was tantamount to harassment of the candidates, and directed Bhattacharya to pay each of them Rs 20,000 out of his pocket.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who passed the verdict, also instructed the board to give the correct number to the candidates. He said the petitioners would have to be given certificates if, after the correct evaluation, they are found to have passed the examination. They would also have to be called call for an interview, the judge said.

The judge added that respondents should keep in mind that “court’s orders were not things with which they can play by taking different stance and taking shelters under different legal principles existing or not existing.” He added: I say that the respondents have clearly failed to act fairly and, I say – with ill intention which is writ large in the actions of the respondents.